A Fall Creek man is accused of physically assaulting a nurse in Eau Claire.
Scott R. Seehaver, 52, was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of battery to a nurse.
Seehaver is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on July 21.
According to the criminal complaint:
A nurse working at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire saw Seehaver walking around his room on April 25 and asked if he needed help.
Seehaver turned around and charged at the nurse.
Seehaver pushed the nurse backwards and then punched him in the right temple.
Seehaver punched the nurse again after the nurse stepped back toward the door.
The nurse was released from his duties following the incident so he could be checked for possible injuries.
No injuries were found.
If convicted, Seehaver could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.