EAU CLAIRE – Farm shows in Wisconsin had hoped to proceed in 2021, but many say the pandemic means another year of waiting.
The WPS show, Rice Lake Farm Show, and the Eau Claire Farm Show have each announced plans to hold off on their 2021 events. The shows had been expected to draw thousands, but organizers said they cannot safely hold the shows given the current situation.
Two regional shows still hold out hope of putting on events in 2021.The Marshfield Farm Show still plans at this point to proceed with its 2021 edition. It remains scheduled for Feb. 17-18.
Farm Technology Days is also planning to put on its 2021 event in Eau Claire. The event moves around Wisconsin, returning to Eau Claire in 2020. Organizers were able to reach an agreement to keep the event in Eau Claire in 2021, and it is scheduled for July 20-21.