Feed My People Food Bank has named a replacement for longtime executive director Emily Moore, who is retiring at the end of the month.
Nancy Renkes, vice president and chief partnerships officer at River Bend Foodbank in Davenport, Iowa, was selected after an extensive nationwide search, according to the Eau Claire food bank's board of directors.
“Now more than ever the mission of Feed My People of ending hunger is critical to the health of the communities it serves,” Renkes said. “I am honored to become a part of the team that has been doing this work for 38 years. I welcome the opportunity to further engage the community in the work that we do to ensure everyone has the food they need to live their best life possible.”
“Nancy’s excitement to lead Feed My People is clear,” said Moore, who has worked at the food bank since 2004. “I am confident in her ability to work well with volunteers, donors, hunger relief partners and staff. Feed My People is in great hands.”
Renkes comes to Feed My People with over 20 years of nonprofit experience.
“Nancy is a proven leader, who has excelled at building strong teams within her organization and relationships within her community,” said John Satre, President of the board of directors and member of the Search Committee. “We believe Nancy is well-suited to continue growing Feed My People’s mission of ending hunger in our 14-county service area during a time when the need is greater than ever.”
Renkes will become the fourth director in Feed My People’s 38-year history beginning June 1. Moore has agreed to work with Renkes to ensure a smooth transition.