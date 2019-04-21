The fourth annual Chippewa Valley Film Festival will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at Micon Cinemas Downtown, 315 S. Barstow St.
The festival will showcase short films that are no more than 20 minutes in length.
Organizers screened 500 entries and chose a total of 17 films for the festival. Genres selected include drama, comedy, animation, documentary and experimental.
The first half of the event will feature nine videos from Wisconsin and Minnesota. The second half has eight films from international filmmakers hailing from countries such as India, Netherlands, France, Taiwan and Israel.
Each half will last about an hour.
After each section there will be a question-and-answer session with attending filmmakers from the region.
Tickets cost $7 for adults and $4 for youth younger than 13. To buy tickets to go to miconcinemas.com.
The previous three film festivals have sold out.