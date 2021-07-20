Sorry, an error occurred.
EAU CLAIRE -- A fire caused an estimated $25,000 damage, but no injuries, Tuesday at a city residence.
According to a news release from the Eau Claire Fire Department:
Firefighters responded at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to 661 Wisconsin St.
Upon arrival, the crews found a working fire on the second floor of the two-story structure. Initial on scene reports indicated one occupant unaccounted for and possibly in the structure.
Crews worked quickly to search and contain the fire to the second floor. Searches were negative, and the unaccounted occupant was later located. The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes.
Three engines, one ladder truck, two ambulances, two chiefs and one fire investigator responded to the call. There were no reported injuries.
The fire remains under investigation.
The Fire Department was assisted by the Eau Claire Communications Center, Eau Claire Police Department, and Xcel Energy.
