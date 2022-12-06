EAU CLAIRE — A fire to a trash compactor caused about $3,000 in damage to a Banbury Place business.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire at American Phoenix, 800 Wisconsin St., was reported at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control.
Firefighters checked upper floors at Banbury Place for possible fire extension and found none.
A working sprinkler system kept the fire confined to the trash compactor.
No injuries were reported.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.