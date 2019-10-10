A fire early Thursday afternoon damaged a Menomonie Street residence.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire at 1724 Menomonie St. was reported at 12:26 p.m.
Crews arrived to find one exterior side of the structure on fire, and that was immediately extinguished.
Firefighters then searched the residence for fire extension and found none.
No one was home at the time of the fire, but a pet was removed from the residence.
The residence was ventilated by firefighters.
The value of the damage was not determined.
The fire remains under investigation.