Two people were injured in a Colfax house fire Sunday evening, Colfax Fire Chief Don Logslett said Monday.
The Colfax Fire Department responded to a home in the 100 block of Viking Drive at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Logslett said. Of the two people inside the home, one suffered severe burns and the other suffered injuries from smoke inhalation. At least one person was taken to a hospital for treatment, he said.
Fire crews were at the scene until about 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. The house is a total loss, Logslett said.
Officials had not determined the cause of the fire as of Monday afternoon.
Colfax, Boyceville and Menomonie fire departments responded to the blaze, as well as the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Colfax Police Department and a Colfax Rescue Squad ambulance.