EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has received 45 first responder bags to help children deal with crisis situations.
AT&T and the AT&T Foundation donated $21,000 for the purchase of the bags.
The bags contain a variety of children’s books that are given to children at the scene of an accident, house fire or other emergency.
The goal is to redirect children’s attention from the crisis at hand.
The Sheriff’s Office also received 250 extra children’s books to help replenish the first responder bags and to support upcoming community events hosted by the Sheriff’s Office.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
