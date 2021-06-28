CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 47-year-old Florida man Sunday for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense, with two children in the vehicle under 16.
According to the State Patrol:
A trooper stopped a vehicle driven by Carlos J. Rendon, 47, of Cape Coral at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday for a speeding violation on Highway 40 near 19th Avenue in Chippewa County.
Rendon showed signs of impairment, was given a field sobriety test and was arrested, taken to a local hospital for a blood test and transported to the Chippewa County Jail.
In addition to the OWI charge, Rendon was cited for speeding and operating while suspended.