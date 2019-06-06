The former executive director of the Eau Claire Regional Arts Center, which included the former State Theatre, has resolved his criminal case.
According to Eau Claire attorney Michael Cohen, Benjamin M. Richgruber has accepted a settlement offer from prosecutors.
Richgruber, 40, 1628 Fairway St., is expected to enter into a deferred agreement of a guilty plea during a plea hearing at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Richgruber is charged with a felony count of third-degree sexual assault.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman told police in January 2018 that she was sexually assaulted in June 2016 by Richgruber at his office at The State Theatre after a night of drinking with friends in downtown Eau Claire.
The woman said she was afraid to go to police at the time because of Richgruber's status in the community.
Richgruber was placed on administrative leave by the center's board of directors. He later resigned from his position.