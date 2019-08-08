The Milwaukee-based immigration advocacy group Voces de la Frontera has scheduled a forum Saturday in Eau Claire to promote restoration of access to driver's licenses for immigrants in Wisconsin.
The event, part of a statewide tour called Defending Families, Restoring Driver's Licenses for Immigrants, is planned at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake St., Suite A.
The forum will provide information on next steps and ways for people to become involved. Organizers indicated representatives of the Mexican Consulate will be present to provide a Know Your Rights workshop and information about its services.
More information is available at vdlf.org.