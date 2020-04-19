The Eau Claire school district has released recordings of its online community forums with the three finalists for schools superintendent.
According to a news release from the district:
To view the recordings, go to tinyurl.com/y7ldjx2v. The forums also can be viewed by going to the Superintendent Search page of the district's website: ecasd.us. All recordings are courtesy of WEAU 13 News.
The following candidates were featured:
• Michael Johnson, assistant superintendent in the South Washington County school district, a St. Paul suburb; he appeared Tuesday.
• Rosalie Daca, chief academic officer of the Racine school district, who appeared Wednesday.
• Rev Hillstrom, director of educational equity for the Osseo (Minn.) school district, who appeared Friday.
The school board expects to make a decision on the position by late April, allowing the new superintendent to start on or before July 1.