A house on Vine Street is planned to become a transitional living space for teenagers and young adults who have aged out of the foster care system in 2020 after being renovated.
The Smile House, in the 400 block of Vine Street, is planned to open next year after three years of planning and fundraising, said Joe Luginbill, president of the Luginbill Children's Foundation, which will operate Smile House.
The acronym SMILE stands for support system, mentoring, independent living, and education, Luginbill said in a news release.
“The location is ideal for us, close to public transportation options, and a quick drive to the downtown,” Luginbill said.
The house will offer accommodations, teach life skills to keep participants above ALICE income thresholds, education assistance, job search assistance and health care options, according to the foundation's website.
Smile House is seeking volunteers for building projects and "welcomes financial donations" to run the house once opened, Luginbill said.