Four Eau Claire residents were arrested Monday in Trempealeau County after authorities and a police K-9 found drugs and drug paraphernalia in a vehicle.
Arrested were Erica C. Mahlum, 34; Jeffrey C. Thomas, 37; Stephen M. Thomas, 26; and Joshua B. Woodford, 38, all of Eau Claire.
According to the Trempealeau County sheriff's office:
At about 7:39 p.m. Monday a Trempealeau County deputy stopped a vehicle in Eleva. A police K-9 alerted to narcotics in the vehicle, and authorities found plastic baggies of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside.
Both Jeffrey Thomas and Woodford gave officers false last names, and had outstanding warrants in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.
Trempealeau County jail staff found several plastic baggies of prescription medication on Jeffrey Thomas when he was admitted to the jail.
Mahlum, Jeffrey Thomas, Stephen Thomas and Woodford were booked into the jail on drug charges, probation violations and outstanding warrants.