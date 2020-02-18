Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 6 p.m. Sunday in the Pierce County town of Trenton.
The crash occurred when Madelyne Horne, 17, of Red Wing, Minn., was driving a car northbound on Highway 63 near the intersection with 830th Street when she failed to stop for a vehicle stopped in the northbound lane yielding to oncoming traffic to make a left turn. Horne conducted an evasive maneuver in an attempt to avoid striking the stopped vehicle and drove into oncoming traffic, where she was struck by a southbound SUV operated by Cameron Gardiner, 25, of Ellsworth, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Gardiner and two of his passengers, 25-year-old Jazmine Hanson and 83-year-old Patricia Hanson, both of Ellsworth, along with Horne, were all taken by ambulance to Red Wing Mayo Hospital with undetermined injuries.
Two juveniles in Gardiner's vehicle were uninjured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.