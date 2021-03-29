PRESCOTT -- Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Pierce County.
According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff's Office was notified at about 8 a.m. Monday of the crash crash at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Highway E in the town of Oak Grove.
It was determined a 2018 Subaru Legacy operated by Nicole McCorison, 41, of Ellsworth, was westbound on U.S. 10. An eastbound 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit operated by Stephanie Ryman, 24, of Prescott, attempted a left turn in front of McCorison's vehicle, causing the two vehicles to collide.
Ryman was transported from the scene by Allina Emergency Medical Services to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., with undetermined injuries. One juvenile male and one juvenile female were transported by Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service to Regions Hospital with undetermined injuries. McCorison was transported by personal vehicle to River Falls Area Hospital in River Falls with undetermined injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Prescott Fire Department, Pierce County Highway Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.