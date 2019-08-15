Fourteen batteries were stolen from four semitrailer trucks at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire, police say.
Eau Claire police were called Wednesday afternoon about the theft at CVTC's Diesel Education Center on Arbor Court.
A CVTC public safety officer told police the batteries were taken between May and August from semis used for mechanical training.
Each semi contained multiple batteries. Engine cables were also cut on three of the semis, police said.
The value of the damage and stolen batteries exceeds $2,500.
The thefts were discovered as employees began preparing for the fall semester.
There are no known suspects at this time, police said.