L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire will host “The Story of Your Life: Writing your Forgotten Past” from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in the Eau Claire Room on the library’s lower level, 400 Eau Claire St.
The program will help people conjure long forgotten stories, recalling details that seemingly had vanished from memory. Join author B.J. Hollars for a series of generative writing prompts sure to spur your memory, bring your past to the present, and help you write your life’s story. There is no charge to attend, and all are welcome.
The event is co-sponsored by the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild and the local literary journal Barstow & Grand as part of "Eau Claire County Reads."
“Eau Claire County Reads” is a county-wide reading program encouraging literacy and community engagement. The selected title is "A Man Called Ove," by Fredrik Backman, a comical tale of unkempt cats, unexpected friendship and the ancient art of backing up a U-Haul.
The program is co-sponsored by the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County, Altoona Public Library, Augusta Memorial Public Library, Fairchild Public Library, Fall Creek Public Library, and the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. Learn more about “Eau Claire County Reads” at ecpubliclibrary.info/eccreads.
For information visit Information & Reference at the library, call 715-839-5004, or email the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us. To learn more about library programs, check ecpubliclibrary.info.