EAU CLAIRE — Following its COVID-19 hiatus, BaredFeet's free "Hands of Peace" arts program will return this month.
Open to grades K-12, Hands of Peace allows youth to work within their age groups to create projects in art, music, drama, poetry and dance on the topic of peace. This year's theme, stated a BaredFeet news release, is sustainability.
According to the nonprofit, Eau Claire's City Sustainability Coordinator is partnering with BaredFeet to create a simple, positive curriculum. The completed projects — guided this year by BaredFeet Director Lynn Buske, past participating youth and UW-Eau Claire's Service Learning students — will be put to together in a public performance.
“The vast majority of Hands of Peace participants have not had the experience of performing, and through working on a project in a team and showing it to others publicly I have seen these kids find confidence and capability they never knew they had," Buske stated. "And because the purpose of the project is to let children express their thoughts on big concepts to adults through art is very healing and educational.”
Hands of Peace programming runs from 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Chippewa Valley Montessori School, 400 Cameron St., from February 21 through March 30.
This year's programming is sponsored by the Immanuel Trust Fund and the Lou and Jan Frase Family. To register, visit baredfeet.co.