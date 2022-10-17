Nearly 600 incoming freshmen received scholarships from UW-Eau Claire for the 2022-23 school year, with many students receiving multiple awards. Each award varies in amount and criteria.
Following are some of the area recipients:
Nearly 600 incoming freshmen received scholarships from UW-Eau Claire for the 2022-23 school year, with many students receiving multiple awards. Each award varies in amount and criteria.
Following are some of the area recipients:
Abbotsford
• Erika Cruz, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
Alma Center
• Isabella Heredia, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
Altoona
• Kiley Chang, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
• Cody Riechers, CARE Center Founders Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Cailey Stolt, Arthur Thorson Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Caleb Wells, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Augusta
• Brady Dehnke, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Anika Steinke, Pre-Professional Health Scholarship.
Baldwin
• Chase Shafer, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Barron
• Colin Kappel, Pre-Professional Health Scholarship.
Bloomer
• Lilly Kuske, Meet UWEC Scholarship.
Boyceville
• Ira Bialzik, Freshman Honors Scholarship, Sentry Insurance Foundation Scholarship, and Thomas Lake Blugold Promise Scholarship.
Cameron
• Alexis Guthman, Freshman Honors Scholarship, Jim Zimmermann Blugold Promise Scholarship, and Peter Sirianni Sr. Memorial Scholarship.
Chetek
• Madison Church, Midwest Artist Academy Scholarship.
Chippewa Falls
• Raekwon Cole, Blugold Achievement Scholarship and Pablo Foundation Chancellor’s Diversity Scholarship.
• Beth Jackowski, Peterson Family Blugold Promise Scholarship.
• Devondre Jaquish, Incentive New Student Award.
• Adam Nardin, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Isabelle Valencia, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Zechariah Wills-Galindo, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
• Sydney Zimmerman, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Conrath
• Kenzie Scott, Alden Health Care & Senior Living HCAD Freshman Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship, and Douglas & Kimberlie Meyer-Weisenberger Blugold Promise Scholarship.
Cornell
• Jayda Turchen, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Durand
• Gunnar Hurlburt, Ken and Mary Smith Durand Opportunity Scholarship and Pre-Professional Health Scholarship.
Eau Claire
• Deven Barragan-Briseno, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
• Alaina Breed, Pre-Professional Health Scholarship.
• Sophia DeByl, Freshman Honors Scholarship and Panzigrau Opportunity Scholarship.
• Gracen Garlie, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.
• Helen Gensch, Daniel and Kerry Kincaid Pre-Medicine Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Alyssa Gibson, Ralph E. Duxbury Biological Sciences New Student Scholarship.
• Selena Herman, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Hayden Kinstler, Blugold Fellowship Scholarship, Blugold Materials Scholarship, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship, and Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Juliet Lor, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
• Koxue Lor, Diversity Incentive New Student Award and Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.