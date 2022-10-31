Nearly 600 incoming freshmen received scholarships from UW-Eau Claire for the 2022-23 school year, with many students receiving multiple awards. Each award varies in amount and criteria.
Following are some of the area recipients:
Eau Claire
• Zach Luginbill, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Kitara Mielke, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship, and Mary Jo Quinn Endowed Blugold Promise Scholarship.
• Wahua Moua, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
• Arianna Patterson, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
• Rosalva Perez Montes, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Mario Petrov, Out of State Scholarship.
• Thomas Scott, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and Karlgaard Computer Science Scholarship.
• Amelia Shiel, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Tristan Snow, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship, Dr. Bruce C. Rhoades and Dr. Katherine A. Rhoades Chancellor’s Diversity Scholarship, and Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Duane Stine, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Jojo Taylor, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Sam Waldhart, Midwest Artist Academy Scholarship.
• Keegan Xiong, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Pakou Yang, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
• Rebecca Yoshino, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Hannah Zwiefelhofer, Freshman Honors Scholarship and William and Kathryn Bergman Scholarship.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.