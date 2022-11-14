SCHOLARSHIPS: Nearly 600 incoming freshmen received scholarships from UW-Eau Claire for the 2022-23 school year, with many students receiving multiple awards. Each award varies in amount and criteria.
Following are some of the area recipients:
Eleva
• Matt Fitzgerald, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Elk Mound
• Alex Hronis, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship, College of Business Blugold Promise Scholarship, and Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Fall Creek
• Bailey Peterson, Mark of Excellence Scholarship.
Greenwood
• Kennedy Raimond, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
Hager City
• Brianna Maurer, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Hudson
• Celia Field, Freshman Honors Scholarship and Mark of Excellence Scholarship.
• Ella Quiney, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Lydia Schroeder, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
Loyal
• Abrial Kubista, 3M Freshman Accounting Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship, and Larry Ozzello Freshman Accounting Scholarship.
Maiden Rock
• Julia Larson, Freshman Honors Scholarship and Ted and Valeria Lipinski Blugold Promise Scholarship.
Menomonie
• Eli Anderson, Pre-Professional Health Scholarship.
• Isabella Bautista, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
Mondovi
• Anna Gray, Freshman Honors Scholarship and Mark of Excellence Scholarship.
New Richmond
• Bailee Higgins, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Owen
• Esmeralda Lopez, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
Rice Lake
• Macey Herrman, Freshman Honors Scholarship, Jerry Longridge Blugold Promise Scholarship, and Pre-Professional Health Scholarship.
• Autumn Koltunski, Pre-Professional Health Scholarship.
River Falls
• Gwenllian Adams, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Roberts
• Maddie Mousel, Freshman Honors Scholarship and George and Ilze Stroebel Blugold Promise Scholarship.
Somerset
• Mia Liedl, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.
Spring Valley
• Claire Anderson, Magliocco Scholars Fund.
Stanley
• Gracie Petranovich, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and Thomas & Mavis J. Gunderson Blugold Promise Scholarship.
Strum
• Imari Klein, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
Woodville
• Bri Hanson, Freshman Honors Scholarship and Glenn & Sue Palmer Blugold Promise Scholarship.
