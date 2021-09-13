Nearly 600 incoming freshmen received scholarships from UW-Eau Claire for the 2021-22 school year, with many students receiving multiple awards. Each award varies in amount and criteria.

Following are some of the area recipients:

Chippewa Falls

• Aiden Farnlof, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.

• Devon Helwig, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship.

• Joe Kloss, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

• Sean Martin, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.

• Ian McCormick, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

• Caleb Michlig, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.

• Rachel Short, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.

Colfax

• Montanna Curtis, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

• Noah Heidorn, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

Cornell

• Cason Lorenzo, Cinthia and Horacio Rozanski Chancellor’s Diversity Scholarship.

• Jae Prock, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

Cumberland

• Sam Schradle, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship.

• Christopher Theese, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

Durand

• Jocelyn Prissel, John Kell Memorial Blugold Promise Scholarship.

Eau Claire

• Rachel Anderson, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

• Will Broome, Blugold Achievement Scholarship and Diversity Incentive New Student Award.

• Chi Meng Chang, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.

• Sharon Dillon, Cheryl Cox DeMaio Blugold Promise Scholarship.

• Eliot Gannon, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

• Maya Gustafson, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

• Quentin Hable, Arthur Thorson Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship and Peterson Family Blugold Promise Scholarship.

• Sarah Halstead, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

• Noah Kaiser, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

• Pa Jai Khang, Freshman Honors Scholarship and Natalie Mosey Blugold Beginnings Scholarship.

• Emma Koboski, Dorothea S. Bobb Blugold Promise Scholarship.

• Abhlicja Lor, Diversity Achievement Scholarship, Don and Jan Etnier Hmong Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship.

• Matthias McDermott, Freshman Honors Scholarship and Mark of Excellence Scholarship.

• Hailey Moerbitz, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.

• ChueFeng Moua, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.

• Kukluck Moua, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

• Austin Opatz, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

• Ashley Peterson, Blugold Achievement Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship.

• Jax Prokott, Freshman Honors Scholarship and Jerry Longridge Blugold Promise Scholarship.

• Johanna Richardson, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

• Matt Rozowski, Mark of Excellence Scholarship-Renewable.

• Thomas Ruohoniemi, Out of State Scholarship.

• Lauren Schroeder, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.

• Elizabeth Schuch, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

• Nicholas Swanson, Dr. F.J. Scheible Scholarship.

• Santiago Tzintzun, Materials Science and Engineering Excellence Scholarship.

• Nathan Waller, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.

• Maria Woodburn, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.

• Dalee Xiong, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

• Mai See Yang, Diversity Scholars Award.

Eleva

• Brisa Dominguez, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.

• Riley Erickson, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship.

• Ally Meyer, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

• Hunter Moldenhauer, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.

• Ethan Sydow, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship.

Elk Mound

• Susan Marquardt, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

• Mai Nhia Vang, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.

• Sydney Wenzel, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

Elmwood

• Brooklyn Link, Alden Health Care & Senior Living HCAD Freshman Scholarship.

• Natalie Mark, Freshman Honors Scholarship and Kevin & Christine Keane Blugold Promise Scholarship.

Fall Creek

• Ryan Chmelik, Freshman Honors Scholarship and James R. Larson and Vicki Lord Larson Local Blugold Scholarship.

• Ashley Martins, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.

• Giovanna Michek, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.

Fountain City

• Paige Drazkowski, Blugold Biomedical Innovator Scholarship at Mayo Clinic Health System.

• Leigh Spitzer, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

Greenwood

• Rachel Lindner, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

• Ray Nelson, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

• Jenna Waldhart, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

Hammond

• Jazilynn Geiger, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.

• Tadan Holzer, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship.

