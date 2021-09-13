Nearly 600 incoming freshmen received scholarships from UW-Eau Claire for the 2021-22 school year, with many students receiving multiple awards. Each award varies in amount and criteria.
Following are some of the area recipients:
Chippewa Falls
• Aiden Farnlof, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.
• Devon Helwig, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Joe Kloss, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
• Sean Martin, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.
• Ian McCormick, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
• Caleb Michlig, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.
• Rachel Short, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.
Colfax
• Montanna Curtis, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
• Noah Heidorn, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
Cornell
• Cason Lorenzo, Cinthia and Horacio Rozanski Chancellor’s Diversity Scholarship.
• Jae Prock, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
Cumberland
• Sam Schradle, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Christopher Theese, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
Durand
• Jocelyn Prissel, John Kell Memorial Blugold Promise Scholarship.
Eau Claire
• Rachel Anderson, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
• Will Broome, Blugold Achievement Scholarship and Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
• Chi Meng Chang, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
• Sharon Dillon, Cheryl Cox DeMaio Blugold Promise Scholarship.
• Eliot Gannon, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
• Maya Gustafson, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
• Quentin Hable, Arthur Thorson Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship and Peterson Family Blugold Promise Scholarship.
• Sarah Halstead, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
• Noah Kaiser, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
• Pa Jai Khang, Freshman Honors Scholarship and Natalie Mosey Blugold Beginnings Scholarship.
• Emma Koboski, Dorothea S. Bobb Blugold Promise Scholarship.
• Abhlicja Lor, Diversity Achievement Scholarship, Don and Jan Etnier Hmong Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Matthias McDermott, Freshman Honors Scholarship and Mark of Excellence Scholarship.
• Hailey Moerbitz, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.
• ChueFeng Moua, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
• Kukluck Moua, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
• Austin Opatz, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
• Ashley Peterson, Blugold Achievement Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Jax Prokott, Freshman Honors Scholarship and Jerry Longridge Blugold Promise Scholarship.
• Johanna Richardson, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Matt Rozowski, Mark of Excellence Scholarship-Renewable.
• Thomas Ruohoniemi, Out of State Scholarship.
• Lauren Schroeder, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.
• Elizabeth Schuch, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
• Nicholas Swanson, Dr. F.J. Scheible Scholarship.
• Santiago Tzintzun, Materials Science and Engineering Excellence Scholarship.
• Nathan Waller, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.
• Maria Woodburn, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
• Dalee Xiong, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
• Mai See Yang, Diversity Scholars Award.
Eleva
• Brisa Dominguez, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
• Riley Erickson, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Ally Meyer, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
• Hunter Moldenhauer, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.
• Ethan Sydow, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Elk Mound
• Susan Marquardt, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Mai Nhia Vang, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
• Sydney Wenzel, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Elmwood
• Brooklyn Link, Alden Health Care & Senior Living HCAD Freshman Scholarship.
• Natalie Mark, Freshman Honors Scholarship and Kevin & Christine Keane Blugold Promise Scholarship.
Fall Creek
• Ryan Chmelik, Freshman Honors Scholarship and James R. Larson and Vicki Lord Larson Local Blugold Scholarship.
• Ashley Martins, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
• Giovanna Michek, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
Fountain City
• Paige Drazkowski, Blugold Biomedical Innovator Scholarship at Mayo Clinic Health System.
• Leigh Spitzer, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Greenwood
• Rachel Lindner, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Ray Nelson, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Jenna Waldhart, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Hammond
• Jazilynn Geiger, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.
• Tadan Holzer, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship.