Nearly 600 incoming freshmen received scholarships from UW-Eau Claire for the 2021-22 school year, with many students receiving multiple awards. Each award varies in amount and criteria.
Following are some of the area recipients:
Hudson
• Clare Pearson, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Javon Stephens, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
• Travis Thelen, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.
Independence
• Alexis Dahl-Abramczak, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
• Mercedes Matchey, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
Melrose
• Teagan Frey, Elden M. Amundson Family Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Menomonie
• Madeline Bailey, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
Merrillan
• Joel Peterson, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
New Richmond
• Reese Atzmiller, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.
• Ashton Davis, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.
• Lauren Graham, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
• Eddie Noyes, Diversity Achievement Scholarship and Don and Jan Etnier Hmong Scholarship.
• Carissa Rose, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.
• Benjamin Wacker, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
