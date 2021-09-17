Nearly 600 incoming freshmen received scholarships from UW-Eau Claire for the 2021-22 school year, with many students receiving multiple awards. Each award varies in amount and criteria.

Following are some of the area recipients:

Hudson

• Clare Pearson, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship.

• Javon Stephens, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.

• Travis Thelen, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.

Independence

• Alexis Dahl-Abramczak, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

• Mercedes Matchey, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

Melrose

• Teagan Frey, Elden M. Amundson Family Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship.

Menomonie

• Madeline Bailey, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

Merrillan

• Joel Peterson, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

New Richmond

• Reese Atzmiller, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.

• Ashton Davis, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.

• Lauren Graham, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

• Eddie Noyes, Diversity Achievement Scholarship and Don and Jan Etnier Hmong Scholarship.

• Carissa Rose, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.

• Benjamin Wacker, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com