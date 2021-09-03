Nearly 600 incoming freshmen received scholarships from UW-Eau Claire for the 2021-22 school year, with many students receiving multiple awards. Each award varies in amount and criteria.

Following are some of the area recipients:

Altoona

• Morgan Dekan, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship and Kimberly & Bruce Underwood Blugold Promise Scholarship.

• Kenisha Guffie, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

• Kalia Xiong, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.

Augusta

• Emily Mayer, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.

• Keyonna Seever, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.

Bay City

• Hope Turvaville, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

Beldenville

• Haley Herem, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

Bloomer

• Dylan Baker, Blugold Fellowship Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship, Rose Pribil Scholarship and Walter M. Reid First Year Research Fellowship Award.

• Cole Hansen, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

• Brock McFarlane, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.

Boyd

• Travis Christoph, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

Bruce

• Capri Strom, Virginia Allen James & Paul L. James Scholarship.

Cadott

• Thomas Kann, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

• Autumn Yeager, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

Cameron

• Matali Andersen, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

• Jordan Folz, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

• Meghan Fostvedt, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

Chetek

• Joshua Guthman, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

