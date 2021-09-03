Sorry, an error occurred.
Nearly 600 incoming freshmen received scholarships from UW-Eau Claire for the 2021-22 school year, with many students receiving multiple awards. Each award varies in amount and criteria.
Following are some of the area recipients:
Altoona
• Morgan Dekan, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship and Kimberly & Bruce Underwood Blugold Promise Scholarship.
• Kenisha Guffie, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Kalia Xiong, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
Augusta
• Emily Mayer, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
• Keyonna Seever, Diversity Incentive New Student Award.
Bay City
• Hope Turvaville, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Beldenville
• Haley Herem, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
Bloomer
• Dylan Baker, Blugold Fellowship Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship, Rose Pribil Scholarship and Walter M. Reid First Year Research Fellowship Award.
• Cole Hansen, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Brock McFarlane, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.
Boyd
• Travis Christoph, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
Bruce
• Capri Strom, Virginia Allen James & Paul L. James Scholarship.
Cadott
• Thomas Kann, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Autumn Yeager, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
Cameron
• Matali Andersen, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
• Jordan Folz, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
• Meghan Fostvedt, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Chetek
• Joshua Guthman, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
