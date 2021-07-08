CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Friends of the Chippewa Falls Public Library have scheduled a book sale next week in Chippewa Falls.
The sale is planned from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St.
Books, books on CD, and music for all ages will be available. A bag sale will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The sale is open to the public.
Donations of newer used books or collectible books are welcome up until the time of the sale.
More information is available by contacting the library at 715-723-1146.