UW-Eau Claire sponsored a Pack It Up and Pass It On student move out event Thursday at the UW-Eau Claire parking lot on Water Street. Top: Students Megan Hinch, left, and Claire Chapin unloaded a couch. Bottom: Students Charlie Kroll, left, and Ian McCormack unloaded a chair. The event will continue today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Items can be either donated or disposed of with a student ID. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photos by Dan Reiland

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com