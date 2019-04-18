Galaudet Gallery is seeking entries from artists for the juried art exhibition titled “Sense of Place: THERE Song of Myself.”
Galaudet has locations at 618 S. Farwell St. in Eau Claire and 2223 W. Hubbard St. in Chicago.
The judges and curators seek art that deals with the exhibit theme from many different perspectives.
Jules Hefe, an international art collector based in New York and France, and Akash La Farge, an international curator based in India, will be the judges.
Deadline for entries is Wednesday, May 8, and the exhibition will be from June 18 to Sept. 19.
The international exhibition is open to any artist 18 or older.
Entry fees are $15 for three submissions or $6 for one. Entry fees are payable through Paypal to galaudetgallery@gmail.com. Submission for this exhibition is by email only to galaudetgallery@gmail.com.
For more information go to tinyurl.com/y4poww5n.