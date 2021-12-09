EAU CLAIRE — The Genealogical Research Society of Eau Claire will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Paul Bunyan Camp in Carson Park.

A short business meeting will be followed with a program by Eric Killen from the Veterans Affairs office in Eau Claire.

The meeting is open to the public. Masks are required.

For more information, call 715-874-6678 or visit gresec.org

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com