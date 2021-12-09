Sorry, an error occurred.
EAU CLAIRE — The Genealogical Research Society of Eau Claire will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Paul Bunyan Camp in Carson Park.
A short business meeting will be followed with a program by Eric Killen from the Veterans Affairs office in Eau Claire.
The meeting is open to the public. Masks are required.
For more information, call 715-874-6678 or visit gresec.org.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
