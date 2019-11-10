Now is the time to start dreaming, planning and building your one-of-a-kind gingerbread house to enter the Chippewa Valley Museum’s Gingerbread House Contest.
Model your house after an historic building in the Chippewa Valley or be your own master architect.
Visit the museum from Dec. 7-21 to see them displayed.
Enter the contest as a child (ages 12 and under), teen (ages 13-17), adult (ages 18 and over) or group/family.
Visitors will also vote on a fan favorite over the course of the exhibit.
Judging will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
A first-place winner and runner up will be awarded in each category.
Register early, as space is limited to 30 houses.
Entry forms, and $5 entry fee, must be received by 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.
Gingerbread houses must be dropped off at the museum on Dec. 3, 4 or 5.
Registration forms and contest guidelines can be picked up at the Chippewa Valley Museum or downloaded from the website at cvmuseum.com/get-involved/gingerbread-houses.
“I made my first gingerbread house last year and entered it into the contest. It was really fun to imagine, design and build my gingerbread house,” said Shannon Young, a participant in last year’s contest.
“I was amazed at the creativity of the other entries and all of the unique details of each house,” she said.