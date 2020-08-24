Gold's Gym in Eau Claire, along with local childcare center Days Gone By Early Learning, is launching a daycare program for school-age children.
The program will run 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and bus transportation will be provided to and from school, according to a Gold's Gym press release. The program will serve children in 5K through age 12.
Staffers will provide help with virtual learning and homework, enrichment activities, kids' yoga, arts and crafts, pool time, open gym and outdoor activities, according to Gold's Gym.
The program is currently accepting registrations, and will launch on Sept. 1.
Program rates begin at $14 for before-school care or after-school care, and $44 for all-day care for non-members of Gold's Gym, according to the gym's Facebook page.
Registration and rate information can be found at the Facebook page for Gold's Gym Eau Claire. The gym can also be contacted via email, kspencer@goldsgym-ec.com, or by phone, 715-552-4570.