Another candidate has entered the race for the open 29th Assembly seat in the fall election.
Ryan Sherley, a Republican from New Richmond, is running to replace incumbent Rep. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, who is not seeking re-election and is instead running for the 10th Senate District seat.
Sherley, who grew up in Hudson and graduated from Hudson High School in 1997, is the founder and owner of Hudson-based A & K Construction, a commercial construction firm that works in western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota.
A news release indicated his campaign is focused on advocating for business-friendly tax policy, improving mental health care and not allowing so many election laws to be interpreted by the legal system.
“I will stand firmly against Governor Evers on issues such as gun rights, prevailing wage, automatic voter registrations, and the newest ploy of non-partisan redistricting," Sherley said in a statement. "We need government to help and protect us, not over-regulate, drive out businesses, and attack our fair election process.”
Others who have announced their candidacies or filed papers to run in Nov. 3 general election for the 29th District are Democrat John Rocco Calabrese of Menomonie and Republicans Neil Kline of New Richmond and Clint Moses of Menomonie.