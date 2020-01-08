MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday his appointment of Judith Srp to serve as register of deeds in Rusk County.
The appointment will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Carol Johnson, effective Dec. 31.
“I am confident that Judith Srp will be an excellent register of deeds for Rusk County,” Evers said in a statement. “Judith has proven her ability to lead the register of deeds office with professionalism through her eight years of prior service to Rusk County as deputy register of deeds and she will serve the folks of Rusk County well.”
Srp has worked in the Rusk County Register of Deeds office since 2012. Previously, she was a licensed insurance office representative with American Family Insurance for seven years and an abstractor with Rusk County Abstract Co. for 13 years.