MADISON – Gov. Tony Evers has extended the deadline for people to apply for appointment as coroner in Jackson County.
Application materials must be received no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30.
The appointment will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Karla Wood that was effective June 30. The new coroner will complete a term through January 2, 2023. For more information about the position, visit the Jackson County website.
Interested applicants must submit an online application with a cover letter detailing professional and academic qualifications, civic activities and community involvement.
The application can be found on Evers’ website, evers.wi.gov, by clicking “Apply.”
Potential applicants with questions about the application process may contact Flora Csontos, director of gubernatorial appointments, at 608-267-3675.