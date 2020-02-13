Grammy Award-winning violinist and producer Johnny Gandelsman will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's Jamf Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
Gandelsman brings his new project to Pablo Center, presenting Bach’s complete cello suites on the violin.
As a founding member of Brooklyn Rider and a member of the Silkroad Ensemble, Gandelsman has closely worked with such luminaries as Béla Fleck, Yo-Yo Ma, Mark Morris, Anne Sofie Van Otter, Suzanne Vega and Abigail Washburn. He has appeared with artists such as Bono, David Byrne, Renee Fleming and Christian McBride.
Tickets range from $25 to $45 and are available at pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).