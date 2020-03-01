CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Dom Flemons will present "Black Cowboys" at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
Flemons is a Grammy Award winner, two-time Emmy nominee and 2019 Washington Area Music Association Award (WAMMIE) winner.
Originally from Phoenix and currently living in the Washingtonarea, Flemons is known as “The American Songster,” as his repertoire of music covers over 100 years of American folklore, ballads and tunes.
Carrying on the songster tradition, Flemons strives to mix traditional music forms with a contemporary approach to create new sounds that will appeal to wider audiences.
Flemons is a music scholar, historian, record collector and a multi-instrumentalist. He is considered an expert player on the banjo, fife, guitar, harmonica, jug, percussion, quills and rhythm bones.
Tickets cost $20 for adults, $19 for seniors and $13 for youth and are available by cvca.net or by calling 715-720-4961.