MADISON -- A Chippewa Falls man has been indicted on a federal drug charge.
A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned the following indictment Wednesday against Justin Barnard, age 36.
Barnard is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for distribution. The indictment alleges that he possessed the methamphetamine on Nov. 23.
If convicted, Barnard faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison.
The charge against Barnard is the result of an investigation by the West Central Drug Task Force, Menomonie Police Department and Dunn County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor Kraus is handling the prosecution.