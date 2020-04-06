The Pablo Foundation has made a $50,000 donation to the Quick Response Community Fund.
“Pablo Foundation values community collaboration and recognized the Quick Response Community Fund as a way to support local nonprofits who are being asked to continue to serve our vulnerable population,” said MaiVue Xiong, the foundation's executive director.
Pablo Foundation’s mission is to create a model for a healthy and sustainable community. They are focused on housing, health, education and the arts.
The Eau Claire Community Foundation and United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley established the Quick Response Community Fund at ECCF to rapidly deploy financial resources to Eau Claire area nonprofits that serve community members disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and its economic consequences.
Funds will be granted on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the crisis, making it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs.
The gift from Pablo Foundation will allow for additional grants to be awarded.
To donate to ECCF, visit eccfwi.org or mail checks to ECCF, 306 S. Barstow St., Suite 104, Eau Claire, WI 54701.