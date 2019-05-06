Sixteen people in Eau Claire's chronically homeless population would get into housing by mid-July through an effort started by a coalition of local agencies, businesses and organizations.
On April 10, the Eau Claire Sprint Team gave itself 100 days to reach its goal of getting housing for 16 homeless people. As of last week, the effort has placed two people.
The team's clients come with guaranteed rent through a voucher program, intensive case management and tenant education. The team is reaching out to landlords next week to discuss other potential incentives and identify other support programs.
The team is hosting an evening gathering on May 15 at Houligan's Steak & Seafood Pub, 415 S. Barstow St., to meet with landlords that have units available for rent.