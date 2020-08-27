EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire gymnastics and cheerleading center is offering a summer academy for kids that will also provide time for kids to complete online learning.
EXA Sports, 800 Wisconsin St., Suite 215, will offer EXA Academy, a "camp-style environment" for kids aged 7 to 11 to rotate through activities each day, including gymnastics, ninja, cheer, Nerf, craft, dance and online learning, according to a news release from the center.
Employees will be background-checked and will include specialists, teachers, behavior technicians, gymnastics coaches, in-home daycare owners and a music immersion instructor, according to EXA Sports.
The program will include social distancing and COVID-19 safety precautions, according to EXA Sports. Children who arrive at the program with cold or flu-like symptoms will be sent home.
The program will offer mornings, 8 a.m. to noon; afternoons, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.; and full days, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is open to kids ages 7 to 11. A half-day program starts at $30 and a full day $55, with kids bringing their own lunches.
For more information, parents can visit www.exa-sports.com/academy or the EXA Sports Facebook page.