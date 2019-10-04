The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is looking for a dog that bit a young male Thursday afternoon in Eau Claire, the department said Friday in a press release.
The dog is described as a pug or mixed-breed pug.
The department is looking for the dog to determine its health and rabies status.
The bite happened at the Goodwill retail store, 3605 Gateway Dr.
The owner was present at the time of the incident.
People with information about the dog should contact the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.