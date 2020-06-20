Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and is compiled by Lauren Likkel, an emeritus of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.
There were 20 or more inventors of different versions of incandescent lamps during the 1800s before Thomas Edison’s version was patented in 1879.
Regardless of who invented the first light bulb, the invention has been chasing away the darkness ever since, as well as chasing away humanity’s awareness and enjoyment of the night sky.
Because of light pollution, it’s estimated 80% of Americans can’t see the Milky Way, a brilliant band of stars that stretches across the summertime night sky.
Light pollution is caused by the excessive and misdirected use of light.
Excessively bright lighting creates glare that reduces night vision and causes safety issues for drivers.
Misdirected light results from poor shielding design and fixture positioning which lets light escape skyward and sideways rather than only downward onto the ground.
Illuminating the sky or being able to see the light source from a distance provides no benefits and wastes energy.
With the transition to energy saving LED lighting, color temperature has become a contributing factor as well.
Color temperature is perceived as the whiteness of the light, often referred to as daylight, cool, soft or warm on product labels.
LED lights, especially those that appear bright white, emit a significant amount of blue-rich light.
Studies show that excessive blue-rich light can impact wildlife and human health by affecting the body’s melatonin level.
Can’t sleep at night? It might be that LED streetlight shining outside your bedroom window.
In addition to the environmental and health implications, excessive blue-rich lighting, even if shielded well, can actually increase the type of light pollution that astronomers refer to as skyglow.
Blue-rich light scatters more in the air than other colors, whether the source is sunlight (wonder why the sky is blue?) or LED lighting at night.
While most sources of light pollution are roadway lighting and commercial establishments, your own outdoor lighting may be contributing as well.
Do you have lighting that emits light upwards or sideways rather than just downward? Properly shielded lighting prevents wasted light and therefore can use lower wattage bulbs that save energy.
Do you have outdoor lighting that’s on dusk to dawn? Consider changing to motion sensors.
Are you guilty of light trespass? Light trespass occurs when your outdoor lighting illuminates your neighbor’s property or shines into their home.
Use properly shielded outdoor lighting and position the fixture to illuminate only your property.
Is your outdoor lighting excessively bright? Take a look at your lighting from your neighbor’s property and consider how it looks from their perspective.
Consider changing to bulbs with a warmer color.
Let’s all help preserve the night sky so future generations can look up and see the Milky Way.
The International Dark Sky organization (darksky.org) is a valuable resource for more information on light pollution.
Mike Brown is a member of the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society.