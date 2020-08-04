A solar panel project destined for the roofs of Memorial and North high schools is on track for installation this month.
A total of 720 solar panels are slated to be installed on the high schools' roofs starting in August and wrapping up in October, said Sarah French, Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation executive director.
The Eau Claire school board on Monday formally accepted the second half of the panels for the project, which were contributed by a previously-anonymous donor, the Couillard Solar Foundation. (The solar foundation also donated the first 360 panels for the project earlier this year.)
Half the solar panels will be mounted on Memorial's roof, and the other half on North's. Eagle Point Solar of Dubuque, Iowa was awarded the bid to install the solar arrays.
Fundraising for the project hasn't ended yet. The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, which is leading the fundraising effort, has about $35,000 yet to raise of $291,000, the amount needed cover the electrical engineering design, installation, racking and a 25-year maintenance contract, the foundation said in a news release Tuesday. The final cost is slightly higher than the ECPSF's initial estimate of between $250,000 and $275,000.
French on Tuesday thanked the "grassroots" fundraising campaign and donors, as well as larger local groups that donated.
"This is a tough time, because of course everyone's doing fundraising right now, especially amidst a global pandemic ... our community has been awesome about this project. They've been awesome about education and our students," French said.
Both high schools are expected to incorporate the solar arrays into their STEM curricula.
The panels will save the school district about $20,000 per year in utility costs, according to the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation.
“Solar on Eau Claire Schools is a great step forward for us in green energy, responsible stewardship of our environment and school budgets, and a better Eau Claire," Eau Claire school board president Tim Nordin said in a statement Tuesday.