The state Department of Transportation is closing Highway 25 from Highway D in Pepin County to Highway 72 in Dunn County to replace three deep culvert pipes and tie into a new roadway alignment.
Traffic will be detoured via Highways D and 72.
The closure will begin early Wednesday and conclude late on Friday.
Once Highway 25 reopens, the highway will remain open to one lane of traffic during construction, using flaggers to direct motorists through the work zone.
The work is part of a $3.6 million project that includes:
• Milling and overlaying the asphalt pavement on Highway 25 from the south Dunn County line to the Red Cedar River near Downsville.
• Paving 5-foot shoulders on both sides of the road.
• Realigning the reverse curve between 420th and 440th streets.
• Repairing or replacing culverts and guardrail.