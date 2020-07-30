The state Department of Transportation plans to resurface 6.6 miles of Highway 25 in Dunn County, beginning Monday, from the south county line to the Red Cedar River near Downsville.
The $3.6 million project includes milling and overlaying the asphalt pavement, paving 5-foot shoulders on both sides of the road, realigning the reverse curve between 420th and 440th streets, and repairing or replacing culverts and guardrail.
Using flagging operations, Highway 25 will remain open to one lane of traffic during construction, which is expected to be completed in November.