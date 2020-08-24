A construction project to improve a section of Highway 29 between Highway B and Interstate 94 in Dunn County is scheduled to start Tuesday.
The $3.1 million project in the towns of Red Cedar and Elk Mound will entail milling the existing pavement and overlaying it with asphalt, along with cleaning, clearing, repairing or replacing culverts. Monarch Paving Co. is the prime contractor for the project.
During construction, Highway 29 will be open to traffic with lane closures controlled by flagging operations.
Construction is scheduled for completion in mid-October.