CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Holcombe man will serve one year in jail after being convicted of his fifth drunken driving offense.
Ryan F. Birkenholz, 37, 26591 310th St., pleaded no contest to OWI-5th offense in Chippewa County Court.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the jail sentence, along with placing Birkenholz on probation for three years. Birkenholz’s driver’s license was suspended for 33 months, and he must have an ignition interlock device for one year. He also must complete 150 hours of community service. Birkenholz was granted Huber work release privileges.
Online court records show that Birkenholz was convicted of his fourth drunken driving offense in Clark County Court in 2010 and was ordered to serve a 90-day jail sentence.