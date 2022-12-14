EAU CLAIRE — Hope Gospel Mission is hosting its annual free Christmas Community Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its Hope Renewal Center for Men, 2650 Mercantile Drive.
This is the 16th year for this event and 500 meals are expected to be served.
The meal will be available for dining in or for curb side pickup. For those who wish to dine in, a short program will precede the meal at 11:30 a.m.
The menu includes ham, scalloped potatoes, sweet glazed carrots, cranberries, dinner roll and dessert.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
