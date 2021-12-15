EAU CLAIRE — Hope Gospel Mission is hosting its Annual Christmas Community Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hope Renewal Center for Men, 2650 Mercantile Drive.

This is the 15th year for the meal, which will be offered as curbside pickup/drive-thru as well as a dine-in option. There will be a short program at 11:30 a.m.

The dinner will feature ham, au gratin potatoes, vegetables, cranberry fluff, dinner roll and dessert.

No reservations are needed.